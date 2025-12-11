South Africa hand India 51-run loss, level series

Mullanpur (New Chandigarh), Dec 11 (PTI) South Africa defeated India by 51 runs in the second T20I to level the five match series 1-1 here on Thursday.

Quinton de Kock scored a fiery half century to take South Africa to 213 for 4 after being asked to bat.

The Proteas pacers then reduced India to 32/3 inside the powerplay, and the hosts struggled to keep up with the climbing required rate folding their innings for 162 in 19.1 overs.

Tilak Varma waged a lone battle for the hosts with a 34-ball 62.

Earlier , de Kock went hammer and tongs as he scored a 46-ball 90 that was laced with seven sixes and five boundaries after being asked to bat.

While Donovan Ferreira (30 not out) and David Miller (20 not out) provided the final flourish.

For India, mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy (2/29) was the pick of the bowlers.

Brief Score.

South Africa 213 for 4 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 90, Donovan Ferreir 30 not out ; Varun Chakaravarthy 2/29.

India 162 all out in 19.1 overs (Tilak Varma 62 ; Ottneil Baartman 4/24). PTI APA KHS