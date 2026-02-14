South Africa keep New Zealand to 175/7 in T20 World Cup

Ahmedabad, Feb 14 (PTI) Marco Jansen recorded career-best figures of 4/40 as South Africa restricted New Zealand to 175 for 7 in their Group D match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

Mark Chapman missed his personal milestone by a narrow margin when he fell for 48 to Jansen in the 14th over, but none of the other New Zealand batters could push on after making starts.

Finn Allen (31) and Daryl Mitchell (32) were also among the runs for the Blackcaps but they just could not find any momentum to push towards a big total.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 175 for 7 in 20 overs (Finn Allen 31, Daryl Mitchell 32, Mark Chapman 48; Marco Jansen 4/40). PTI DDV PDS PDS