South Africa must improve ‘clutch temperament’ as ODI rebuild continues: Prince

Ranchi, Nov 29 (PTI) South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince on Saturday said the Proteas’ ODI side still needs to sharpen its temperament in “clutch moments” as they continue testing combinations ahead of the 2027 World Cup. Prince admitted the team’s immediate focus over the past year has been on Test cricket and the upcoming T20 World Cup, leaving the 50-over format in an experimental phase.

“We’ve been able to try different combinations in the 50-over space and we still have time before getting close to a final squad,” Prince said on the eve of the first ODI against India here.

Despite being satisfied with both batting and bowling depth, Prince highlighted one area where South Africa must improve.

“If there’s one area, it’s the bigger moments — tighter, clutch moments. White-ball cricket is about high-pressure environments and that’s where we want to get better,” he said.

With heavy dew predicted for the series opener here Sunday, Prince said the toss could play a decisive role. “Our homework says a lot of dew is expected, so teams usually prefer chasing. But if we bat first on a good pitch and post a massive score, you can push the opposition into mistakes.” Prince also acknowledged the impact of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning for India but insisted South Africa will not be overawed.

“They’re world-class and dangerous. We tend to try to focus on what sort of damage we can cause the opposition rather than focus too much on how they can hurt us,” he said.

South Africa entered the ODI leg after a historic 2-0 Test series triumph, something Prince described as “massive”.

“We would have liked a few more days off before the ODI series started. But obviously, that's the way of the world these days. I think it's not lost on anybody in the dressing room or anybody at home how massive the achievement was to win the Test series. We certainly enjoyed the evening,” he said, adding that captain Temba Bavuma’s calm leadership had been crucial.

“He's calm, he's collected. He's seen a lot of things in his career. He's faced a lot of adversity and that makes his character a real strong one. He stays calm and that obviously filters through the dressing room," he said.

Prince said South Africa’s improved results in India are driven by a shift in mindset.

“Years ago conditions here were foreign. Now many of our players tour India in various formats. Adaptability is the most important word for us. We don’t preempt surfaces; we adapt to whatever is in front of us.” He also praised Marco Jansen’s growth across formats.

“His Test numbers are phenomenal. Batting at No. 8 or 9, once he’s in he must score quickly because there are not many partners left. That clarity has helped him,” Prince said, adding that constant communication between batters and bowlers helped them identify the steep bounce in Kolkata and exploit it.

Prince said Quinton de Kock’s return has brought a significant lift to the dressing room.

“He has a similar effect on us as Rohit and Virat have on India. His quality in Pakistan was clear and his presence is massive, especially for young batters who get to learn from him,” Prince said.

Despite India’s depth and the experience, Prince said the Proteas’ approach remained straightforward.

"India will always understand their conditions better, but for us it's about assessing quickly, adapting quickly and communicating well," he signed off.