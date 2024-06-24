South Africa need 123 to win rain-truncated T20 World Cup clash against West Indies

North Sound (Antigua), Jun 24 (PTI) South Africa were set a revised target of 123 in 17 overs after their T20 World Cup Super Eights match against West Indies lost three overs due to rain.

South Africa, who were 15/2 in two overs when rain stopped play, now need 108 off 90 balls.

The revised powerplay will last five overs, so South Africa have three more overs left with the field up.

Before rain South Africa lost both their openers Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock for only 15 in a chase of 136 against the West Indies.

Earlier Roston Chase's half-century (52 off 42 balls) couldn't be complemented by any West Indies batters as spinners Tabraiz Shamsi (3/27 in 4 overs) along with left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (1/24 in 4 overs) and off-spinner Aiden Markram (1/28 in 4 overs) ripped through the Caribbean line-up. PTI APA KHS