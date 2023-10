World Cup: South Africa opt to bat against Bangladesh

Mumbai: South Africa stand-in skipper Aiden Markram elected to bat after winning the toss in their World Cup match against Bangladesh here on Tuesday.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib-Al-Hasan returned to the side, replacing Tawhid Hridoy.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma, on the other hand, is yet to recover from a gastric illness and sat out as a "precautionary measure".

Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi also missed out with a "mild knee niggle" as they brought in Lizaad Williams.

Teams: South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lizaad Williams.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud.