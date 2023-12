South Africa opt to bat against India in 1st ODI

Johannesburg: South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bat against India in the opening ODI of the three-match series here on Sunday.

India and South Africa have handed debut caps to 22-year-old top order batter B Sai Sudharsan and bowling all-rounder Nandre Burger respectively.

Teams: India: KL Rahul (c/wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi.