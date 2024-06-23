Sports

South Africa opt to bat against India in 3rd WODI

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Bengaluru, Jun 23 (PTI) South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and elected to bat against hosts India in the third women's ODI here on Sunday.

India have made a couple of changes to their side, bringing in Priya Punia and Shreyanka Patil in place of D Hemlatha and Asha Sobhana.

South Africa have also made one change. Tumi Sekhukhune replaces Masabata Klaas.

India have taken a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Teams: South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Mieke de Ridder(w), Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, and Ayabonga Khaka India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, and Shreyanka Patil. PTI APA AT AT

Subscribe