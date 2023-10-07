South Africa post mammoth 428/5 against Sri Lanka in WC match

New Delhi: South Africa rode on centuries from Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram to post a mammoth 428 for five against Sri Lanka in their World Cup match here on Saturday.

Sent into bat, the Proteas batters toyed with the Sri Lankan bowlers with Van der Dussen (108 off 110 balls), Markram (106 of 54) and De Kock (100 off 84) smashing quick-fire centuries to lift their side to a commanding total, which was also the highest by a team in the World Cup.

Dilshan Madushanka (2/86) picked up two wickets for Sri Lanka.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 428 for 5 in 50 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 108, Aiden Markram 106, Quinton de Kock 100; Dilshan Madushanaka 2/86).