South Africa power past Bangladesh by 149 runs

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) South Africa defeated Bangladesh by 149 runs in their World Cup match here on Tuesday.

Quinton de Kock (174 off 140 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (90 off 49 balls) and Aiden Markram (60 off 69 balls) powered South Africa to a mammoth 382 for 5.

Despite all-rounder Mahmudullah scoring a 111 off as many balls, Bangladesh were bundled out for 233.

For South Africa, pacer Gerald Coetzee plucked three wickets (3/62).

Brief scores: South Africa: 382 for 5 in 50 overs (Quinton de Kock 174, Aiden Markram 60, Heinrich Klaasen 90, David Miller 34 not out) vs Bangladesh: (Mahmudullah 111, Gerald Coetzee 3/62) by 149 runs.