Guwahati: India spinner Ravindra Jadeja dismissed South African openers Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram as the visitors reached 107 for 3 at tea in their second innings -- taking an overall lead of 395 runs -- on day four of the second Test here on Tuesday.

The stalwart first broke a 59-run opening stand between Rickelton (35 off 64 balls) and Markram (29 off 84 balls) by dismissing the former. He then bowled Markram to reduce the Proteas to 74/2.

Washington Sundar then got the wicket of Temba Bavuma as South Africa were reduced to 77/3. Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi then batted resolutely to remain unbeaten at 14 and 21 runs respectively.

The Proteas, who began the day at the overnight score of 26 without loss, added 81 runs in the opening session.

On Monday, India were bundled out for 201 in response to South Africa's first-innings total of 489. Brief Scores: South Africa 1st Innings: 489 & 107 for 3 in 40 overs (Ryan Rickelton 35, Aiden Markram 29; Ravindra Jadeja 2/20).

India 1st Innings: 201 in 83.5 overs.