South Africa reach 156/2 at lunch on Day 1 of second Test against India

Guwahati, Nov 22 (PTI) India managed an early wicket in the second session but South Africa recovered to reach 156 for 2 at lunch on the opening day of the second Test here on Saturday.

Kuldeep Yadav had Ryan Rickelton (35) caught behind by skipper Rishabh Pant early into the second session but South Africa consolidated from there on, with Stubbs and Bavuma forging a steady partnership.

Stubbs was batting on 32 with skipper Bavuma reaching 36 not out on the other end.

While India struck once each on either side of the tea break -- scheduled before the lunch break in this Test -- there were not many opportunities coming the home team’s way whose bowlers were made to work hard.

Brief scores: South Africa 156/2 in 55 overs (Aiden Markram 38, Ryan Rickelton 35, Tristan Stubbs 31 not out, Temba Bavuma 36 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 1/17, Kuldeep Yadav 1/27) vs India. PTI DDV ATK