South Africa reach 236/4 in reply to India's mammoth 603/6 in women's Test

Chennai: Half-centuries by Marizanne Kapp and Sune Luus helped South Africa reach 236 for four in their first innings at the end of the second day of the one-off women's Test here on Saturday.

Kapp remained unbeaten on 69 (125b, 8x4s) and she received good support from Luus (65, 164b, 6x4s, 1x6).

However, SA are still behind by 367 runs after India declared their first innings at 603 for six after resuming the day from 525 for four.

It was also the highest ever total in wome's Test cricket.

Brief scores: South Africa (1st Innings): 236/4 in 72 overs (Marizanne Kapp 69 not out, Sune Luus 65; Sneh Rana 3/61) vs India: 603/6 declared.