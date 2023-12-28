Advertisment
South Africa reach 392-7 in reply to India's 245 all out at lunch on day 3

28 Dec 2023
Mohammed Siraj reacts after bowling a delivery on the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa

Centurion: South Africa reached 392 for 7 in their first innings at lunch in reply to India's 245 all out on day 3 of the opening Test here on Thursday.

Opener Dean Elgar (185), playing his last international series, and Gerald Coetzee (19) were the two batters to be dismissed in the morning session as the hosts extended their lead by 147 runs.

At the break, Marco Jansen (72) and Kagiso Rabada (1) were at the crease.

Brief Scores: India: 245 all out.

South Africa: South Africa: 392 for 7 in 100 overs (Dean Elgar 185, Marco Jansen 72 not out; David Bedingham 56; Jasprit Bumrah 2/59, Mohammed Siraj 2/90).

