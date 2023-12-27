South Africa reach 49/1 in reply to India's 245 all out

Centurion: South Africa reached 49 for one at lunch in reply to India's 245 all out in their first innings in the opening Test here on Wednesday.

KL Rahul made a sublime 101 off 137 balls to guide India to the total after being sent in to bat.

In reply, the Proteas lost Aiden Markram (5) early to Mohammed Siraj before Dean Elgar and Tony de Zorzi steadied the ship a bit.

Elgar, playing his last international series, was batting on 29 while de Zorzi was on 12 not out.

Brief Scores: India: 245 all out in 67.4 overs (KL Rahul 101, Kagiso Rabada 5/59).

South Africa: 49 for 1 in 16 overs (Dean Elgar 29 batting; Mohammed Siraj 1/19).