Guwahati: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Aiden Markram (38) at the stroke of tea as South Africa reached 82 for 1 on Day One of the second Test, here on Saturday.

KL Rahul spilled a regulation grab at second slip when Bumrah found an outside edge off Markram’s bat on the second ball of the seventh over. However, the Indian pacer dismissed the right-handed Proteas opener in the 27th over.

At the other end, Ryan Rickelton was batting on 35.

In the second Test here at the Barsapara Stadium, the 20-minute tea break is being taken before the lunch break which will be at 1:20pm local time.

Brief scores: South Africa in 82/1 in 26.5 overs (Aiden Markram 38, Ryan Rickelton 35 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 1/7) vs India.