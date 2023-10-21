South Africa records 2nd highest victory margin in World Cups; beat England by 229 runs

Mumbai: A clinical South Africa recorded second highest victory margin by runs in World Cups as it beat England by 229 runs on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 400 runs, the England team were all out on 170 runs.

Batting first, Heinrich Klaasen's century (109 off 67 balls) and his 151-run stand with Marco Jansen (75 not out off 42 balls) took South Africa to a mammoth 399 for 7.

For England, Reece Topley was the most successful bowler with figures of 3 for 88 while Adil Rashid took two wickets for 61 runs in 10 overs.

In reply, England managed 170 in 22 overs with Gerald Coetzee taking 3/35 in four overs.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 399 for 7 in 50 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 109, Reeza Hendricks 85, Marco Jansen 75 not out; Reece Topley 3/88).

England: 170 all out in 22 overs (Mark Wood 43; Gerald Coetzee 3/35).