World Cup: South Africa score 357/4 against New Zealand

Pune: South Africa rode on centuries from Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock to post 357 for four against New Zealand in a World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Van der Dussen (133 off 118) and De Kock (114 off 166) shared 200 runs for the second wicket to set the base for the total after the early dismissal of skipper Temba Bavuma (24).

David Miller also played his part with a quickfire 30-ball 53.

Tim Southee picked up two wickets for New Zealand giving away 77 runs.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 357 for 4 in 50 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 133, Quinton de Kock 114, David Miller 53; Tim Southee 2/77).