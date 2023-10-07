South Africa should''ve been clinical in win over Sri Lanka, says Temba Bavuma

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) South Africa captain Temba Bavuma wanted a clinical performance from his bowlers after posting the highest total in World Cup history of 428/5 against Sri Lanka in their tournament-opener, adding that he was satisfied with individual achievements of his players.

Advertisment

South Africa rode on centuries from Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram to thrash Sri Lanka by 102 runs in their first World Cup match.

Put into bat, the Proteas batters toyed with the Sri Lankan bowlers with van der Dussen (108 off 110 balls), Markram (106 off 54) and de Kock (100 off 84) smashing quickfire centuries.

"(I'm) happy. We wanted to win and did that. As a batter, nothing to find fault in. (We) asked for a clinical performance but didn't get that. The individual performances were good," he said after the match.

Advertisment

"(It was) probably a blessing in disguise that we lost the toss. (The) ball came on to the bat better after the powerplay. The point was to adjust with the conditions, we thought it'd be a bit more variable. Probably didn't adjust early enough," he said.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said they faltered in execution.

"I expected a high-scoring game. Rassie, Quinny, Markram got great hundreds. We were missing lengths regularly, execution wasn't good. When we play again, we need to change that," Shanaka said.

"We expected to keep them to 350-370, we thought it'd be manageable given Asalanka and Mendis' form but we couldn't deal with the extra runs. I'm happy with the positive intent with bat; first ten overs with ball was good too. Need to sharpen up for the next game," he said. PTI SSC SSC DDV