South Africa squander De Kock's blitz, settle for 163 for six against England

Gros Islet (St Lucia), Jun 21 (PTI) South Africa squandered a blistering start by Quinton de Kock (65) as England managed to keep the Proteas to 163 for six in their T20 World Cup Super Eights' Group 2 match here on Friday.

With De Kock (68 off 35, 4x4, 4x6) going hammer and tongs to take the scoring rate to nearly 10 an over for most of their first half, England fought back hard with regular wickets courtesy excellent fielding which remained the highlight of their effort.

Apart from De Kock’s fireworks, David Miller’s late resistance, 43 off 28 balls (4x4, 2x6), saved the blushes for SA.

De Kock led South Africa’s rapid beginning with a brutal assault on the English bowlers, particularly on Jofra Archer (3/40) even though Reece Topley kept it tight from the other end in the powerplay.

Having banished a slow start with a six and a four off Mooen Ali to end the second over, De Kock tore into Archer to collect 21 runs with two sixes and as many fours in the fourth over.

Using Archer's pace, De Kock flicked him off the pads to clear the fine leg and lashed out two powerful hits to midwicket for a six and a four. In between, there was a perfectly executed uppercut for a four which left the English side bewildered.

There was a hint of fortune too for SA. De Kock's sweep off Adil Rashid towards fine leg was taken by Mark Wood, but one part of the ball was touching the ground, as confirmed by the TV replays.

However, England broke through soon after when Reeza Hendricks charged down to Moeen in the 10th over and Harry Brook took a regulation catch to peg South Africa back.

With run-rate touching 10, it seemed a right move to promote Heinrich Klaasen but it was foiled by Wood’s brilliance.

Wood followed Klaasen with a short ball as the batter moved away. Though Klaasen attempted a quick run, Wood was quick enough to reach the ball and uproot the stumps to catch the wicketkeeper-batter short of his crease.

Archer, who had been on the receiving end, returned to have his revenge but he had skipper Jos Buttler to thank for it. De Kock looked to cut a short ball away from his body but Buttler put in a sensational dive to pluck the ball with his left-hand.

South Africa’s slide helped England regain control and they gained further ground when Rashid had skipper Aiden Markram (1), dragging one on to his wickets.

From 86 for no loss at one stage, South Africa slipped to 113 for four by the 15th over, losing the momentum.

Amid the steady fall of wickets at one end, Miller held his ground and his late charge helped South Africa go past the 150-mark. PTI DDV UNG