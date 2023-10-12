South Africa thrash Australia by 134 runs

Lucknow, Oct 12 (PTI) South Africa thrashed Australia by 134 runs to continue their good start in the ICC World Cup here on Thursday.

Asked to bat first, South rode on a fine century by opener Quinton de Kock and a 44-ball 56 from Aiden Markram to post 311 for seven in the stipulated 50 overs.

In reply, the Australians were bowled out for 177 in 40.5 overs with Kagiso Rabada picking three wickets for 33 runs.

Earlier, De Kock, who had made an 84-ball 100 against Sri Lanka in New Delhi, smashed a 106-ball 109 at the Ekana Stadium, a venue he considers his backyard, courtesy the left-hander's IPL stint with the Lucknow Supergiants.

Brief scores: South Africa: 311 for 7 in 50 overs (Quinton de Kock 109, Aiden Markram 56; Glenn Maxwell 2 for 34; Mitchell Starc 2 for 53) Australia: 177 all out in 40.5 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 46; Kagiso Rabada 3/33). PTI AH AH SSC SSC