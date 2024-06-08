South Africa win toss, elect to bowl against the Netherlands

New York, Jun 8 (PTI) South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl against the Netherlands in a T20 World Cup match in Group D, here on Saturday.

Both South Africa and the Netherlands have fielded unchanged playing XIs.

In their tournament-opener here at the Nassau County ground, South Africa had begun their campaign with a thumping six-wicket win over former champions Sri Lanka in a low-scoring contest.

On the other hand, the Netherlands also notched up a win in their first match as they defeated Nepal in Dallas by six wickets.

The pitch at this venue will continue to remain in focus ahead of the big clash between India and Pakistan here on Sunday, even though it seemed to have eased out for the batters in the contest between Ireland and Canada here on Friday.

Teams: South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma.