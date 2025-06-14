South Africa wins WTC finals by defeating Australia; first major title in 27 years

New Delhi: South Africa on Saturday won their first ICC trophy in 27 years after defeating Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final at Lord's.

South Africa chased down a target of 282 to clinch the victory.

They moved from a portentous 213-2 overnight to 282-5, the second highest successful run chase in the 141-year test history at the home of cricket.

The only bigger run chase at the home of cricket was 344-1 in 1984 by the West Indies.

South Africa last won an ICC trophy in 1998, when they defeated West Indies in the ICC Champions Trophy final by four wickets.