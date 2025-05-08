South Africa's Nandre Burger replaces injured Sandeep Sharma in Rajasthan Royals' squad

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) South Africa fast bowler Nandre Burger on Thursday replaced injured Indian seamer Sandeep Sharma in Rajasthan Royals' squad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

The 31-year-old Sandeep was earlier ruled out of the season due to a fracture to his finger after featuring in 10 matches for the Royals in which he claimed nine wickets.

Left-arm pacer Burger had previously played six matches for the Rajasthan Royals, who have been eliminated from the race to the playoffs, in last year's edition and had taken seven wickets.

"Nandre Burger - the left-arm South African pacer - has previously played for RR in the IPL 2024 and picked 7 wickets from 6 games. He joins RR for Rs 3.5 Crore," IPL said in a statement. PTI DDV AH AH