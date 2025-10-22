South Asian Athletics Championships is all about sporting fans: Jharkhand's sports director

Ranchi, Oct 22 (PTI) The South Asian Athletics Championships beginning here on October 24 will leave a long-term legacy in the region, said Jharkhand's sports director Shekhar Jamuar on Wednesday.

The championships is being jointly organised in coordination with Jharkhand government, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF).

"We have invited school and college going students to come and witness a three-day international event," Jamuar said.

"For holistic development of sports in the region young sporting fans should come and watch top athletes in action." He exuded confidence that the stadium having a seating capacity of 35,000 will have a good number of spectators during the event.

"The AFI conducts international events on the home soil to give exposure to young athletes," Shekhar Jamuar said.

"At the same time, athletics fans will get the opportunity to watch their top athletes in action." More than 200 athletes from six countries including host India will be in action during the three-day meet.

Apart from India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Maldives are the other participating countries.

India will field a big contingent of 78 athletes, including 35 female competitors. Sri Lanka has a 63-member team, the second largest team in the South Asian Athletics Championships. Nepal has a 27-member team while 20 athletes from Bangladesh have confirmed their entries.

Maldives has confirmed entries of 15 athletes. Bhutan has an eight-member team.