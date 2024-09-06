South Delhi beat Central Delhi via DLS

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Shweta Sehrawat's well-paced unbeaten 44 helped South Delhi Superstarz defeat Central Delhi Queens by 17 runs (DLS method) in the Women's Delhi Premier League here on Friday.

Sehrawat's 44 off 36 balls carried Superstarz to 85 for one in 12 overs, well ahead of the DLS par score when the play was interrupted by rain.

Earlier, Vandana Chaturvedi's 34 off 29 balls and Neha Chillar's unbeaten cameo of 24 off 14 balls helped Central Delhi Queens post 127 for seven in their 20 overs.

In reply, the Superstarz saw a guarded start from openers Sehrawat and Chhavi Gupta.

They kept the scoreboard ticking with timely boundaries and put up 71 runs after 10 overs.

However, Gupta was dismissed in the following over after scoring 32 off 32 balls.

South Delhi were cruising towards victory when rain halted play after 12 overs, with the team at 85/1.

They were awarded the win via the DLS method as play could not resume within the cutoff time.

Brief Scores: Central Delhi Queens: 127/7 in 20 overs (Vandana Chaturvedi 35, Neha Chillar 24 not out; Tanisha Singh 2/7) lost to South Delhi Superstarz: 85/1 in 12 overs (Shweta Sehrawat 44 not out, Chhavi Gupta 32).