South Delhi Superstarz reach Delhi Premier League playoffs, crush Purani Dilli 6 by 8 wickets

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) South Delhi Superstarz defeated Purani Dilli 6 by eight wickets in a rain-hit contest and qualified for the playoffs of the Delhi Premier League, here on Wednesday.

The match was reduced to a seven-overs-per-side affair due to rain and despite the challenge of playing in a truncated contest, both the teams gave it their all with the bat.

Batting first, Purani Dilli 6 were bolstered by a stunning 23-ball 85 not out from Dev Lakra, which featured eight sixes and as many fours while a 14-ball 38 from opener Yug Gupta took the side to a formidable 133 for three.

Aman Bharti was the pick of the bowlers for South Delhi Superstarz as he returned figures of 2-0-17-2.

In reply, Superstarz openers shut the doors on their opposition inside the first six overs as Tejasvi Dahiya (69 off 21 balls, 3x4s, 9x6s) and Anmol Sharma (56 not out off 17 balls, 1x4s, 8x6s) put on 122 in 5.5 overs.

The Superstarz lost a couple of wickets but got over the line scoring 136 for two in 6.5 overs.

Brief scores: Purani Dilli 6: 133/3 in 7 overs (Dev Lakra 85 not out, Yug Gupta 38; Aman Bharti 2/17) lost to South Delhi Superstarz 136/2 in 6.5 overs (Tejasvi 69, Anmol Sharma 56 not out) by 8 wickets. PTI DDV AM DDV AM AM