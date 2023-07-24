South Zone beat North Zone by 185 runs via VJD method

Puducherry, Jul 24 (PTI) Pacer Vidhwath Kaverappa snapped five wickets to complement the superb performance of the batters as South Zone notched up a 185-run win over North Zone via the VJD Method in a rain-hit match of the Deodhar Trophy here on Monday.

Opting to bat, South Zone posted 303 for 8, riding on a solid batting display by the top-order led by Rohan Kunnummal (70), skipper Mayank Agarwal (64) and N Jagadeesan (72).

In reply, North Zone folded for just 60 in 23 overs with pacer Kaverappa (5/17) returning with a five-wicket haul.

Vijaykumar Vyshak (2/8), Vasuki Koushik (1/11), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (1/12) and Washington Sundar (1/12) were also among wickets.

Mandeep Singh (18) and Shubham Khajuria (10) were the only batters to reach double figures for North Zone.

Brief Score: South Zone 303 for 8 in 50 overs (Kunnummal 70, skipper Mayank Agarwal 64 and N Jagadeesan 72; Rishi Dhawan 2/30) beat North Zone 60 all out in 23 overs (Mandeep Singh 18; Vidhwath Kaverappa 5/17) by 185 runs via VJD Method. PTI AH AH