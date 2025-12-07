Spain beat Argentina 2-1, seal maiden entry into FIH Jr World Cup final

Chennai, Dec 7 (PTI) Spain edged out two-time champions Argentina 2-1 in a hard-fought match to enter their maiden FIH Junior World Cup final here on Sunday.

Dominating the game early on, Spain secured the first penalty corner of the match in the seventh minute, and Mario Mena scored from a rebound to take the lead.

A minute later, Argentina too got their first penalty corner but they could not capitalise on the opportunity.

Spain continued their attacking game and earned a short corner in the 17th minute which was brilliantly saved by Argentina goalkeeper Joaquin S Ruiz.

Argentina finally drew level through a perfectly executed penalty conversion by Juan Fernandez in the 21st minute.

The Argentines had another chance in the first half in the form of a penalty corner in the 28th minute but the stopper failed to control the ball.

Argentina secured their fourth penalty in the 43rd minute but they wasted the chance.

Seven minutes later, another short corner came Argentina's way but that also failed to produce any result.

Spain scored the winner against the run of play in the 56th minute through Albert Serrahima, who got a slight deflection from a long ball.

Two seconds from the final hooter, Argentina had a chance to draw level through their sixth penalty corner, but they wasted the chance as Spain came out winners and stormed into the final.

Belgium beat France to enter 5th-6th place match ================================ Belgium defeated last edition's runner-up side France 3-2 to progress to the fifth-sixth classification match.

Mathis Lauwers (26th minute), Maximilian Langer (46th) and Hugo Labouchere (58th) scored for Belgium.

France's goals were scored by James Liddiard (22nd) and Tassilo Sura (35th).

Belgium will play Netherlands in the fifth-sixth classification match after the Dutch beat New Zealand 6-3.

Caspser van der Veen (4th, 8th, 36th) struck a hat-trick for Netherlands, while Peppe Veen (4th) and Joppe Wolbert (26th) were the other goal getters for the Dutch.

Jonty Elmes (18th, 29th, 59th) too scored a hat-trick for New Zealand but his effort went in vain.

New Zealand will take on France in the 7-8 classification match.