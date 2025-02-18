Spain edge out India 4-3 in FIH women''s Hockey Pro League

Bhubaneswar, Feb 18 (PTI) An unsuccessful fourth and final quarter saw the Indian women's hockey team go down 3-4 to Spain in a thrilling match to suffer their first defeat of the ongoing FIH Pro League, here on Tuesday.

Baljeet Kaur (19’), Sakshi Rana (38’), and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (45’) scored for India, while Estel Petchame (25’, 49’), Sofia Rogoski (21’) and Captain Lucia Jimenez (52’) netted goals for Spain.

Sakshi Rana and Jyoti Singh received their maiden senior international caps with the former scoring an impressive goal on debut.

The first quarter was tightly contested. India had an early chance when Rutaja passed the ball to Sharmila Devi from the left, but her shot narrowly missed the post.

Spain attempted to play their signature free-flowing hockey but struggled against India's defensive press.

In the ninth minute, India earned the first penalty corner but the opportunity was squandered as the ball struck Sushila Chanu's foot while she was receiving it.

Towards the end of the quarter, Spain had a significant chance when Florencia Amundson unleashed a powerful shot, but Indian goalkeeper Savita made a fine save to keep the score level.

The match opened up in the second quarter with three goals scored in a span of six minutes. In the 21st minute, Deepika drifted wide and fired a reverse hit from the left, which was perfectly deflected into the goal by an unmarked Baljeet, marking her first senior international goal.

Two minutes later, Spain equalised as Rogoski's powerful reverse shot from close range slipped past Savita and found the net. Spain took the lead in the 25th minute when they earned their first penalty corner, which was successfully converted by Petchame.

Just before half-time, Spain received another penalty corner, but Captain Lucia Jimenez's shot went too high.

India dominated the third quarter to reclaim the lead. In the 38th minute, debutant Sakshi Rana won the ball from Jimenez near the circle, created an opportunity for herself, and fired a shot on target to equalize.

In the final minute of the quarter, Deepika made an impressive solo run down the left flank, dribbling past defenders and beating the goalkeeper before passing the ball to Rutaja, who finished confidently to restore India's lead.

Spain applied pressure early in the fourth quarter, winning a penalty corner in the opening seconds, but Constanza Amundson's shot went wide.

Moments later, in the 49th minute, Spain won another penalty corner. Amundson's initial shot was blocked by an Indian defender, but the ball fell to Petchame, who struck it past an outstretched Savita to score her second goal of the evening.

Spain reclaimed the lead for the second time in the 52nd minute when captain Jimenez fired a backhand shot from inside the edge of the circle, placing it perfectly into the bottom right corner.

In a desperate attempt to find an equaliser, India played without their goalkeeper for the last four minutes of the match. However, Spain held their defensive shape and secured a narrow victory. PTI AH AH DDV