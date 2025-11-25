Spain, Japan confident ahead of Junior Hockey World Cup

Madurai, Nov 25 (PTI) Two-time bronze-medal winners Spain exuded confidence ahead of the Junior World Cup here with their coach saying the team was well prepared and highly motivated for the competition beginning on Friday.

The Spanish and Austrian teams arrived here on Tuesday, while Japan and Chile flew into Chennai for the showpiece event.

"We are very excited and proud to be part of such a prestigious tournament. Our preparations have gone well, and I believe we have a strong team capable of performing at a high level," said Spain's coach Oriol Puig Torras in an Hockey India release.

Spain had clinched the bronze medal in the 2023 edition at Kuala Lumpur beating India in the third-place match.

Spain, who have been seeded in the tournament, are placed in Pool D along with Belgium, Namibia and Egypt. They will open their campaign against Egypt here on Friday.

Japan, who are playing their fourth men's Junior World Cup and are placed in Pool C along with Argentina, China and New Zealand.

They open their campaign against Argentina on Friday, before taking on China on Sunday.

"We have prepared well for the World Cup. We prepared by playing against the senior Japan team and we believe we are in good shape. And we hope to achieve a good finish in the tournament. Our first game against Argentina will probably be our toughest in the group stage," said Japan's head coach Yoshihiro Anai. PTI AM BS BS