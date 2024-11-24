Spaniards dominate India’s first FIP Promotion India Padel Open tournament

Greater Noida, Nov 24 (PTI) Spain stamped their authority as a padel powerhouse, winning both the men's and women's titles at the inaugural CUPRA FIP Promotion India Padel Open here on Sunday.

Pol Alsina and Edu Altimires Ros clinched the men’s doubles title, while Ainize Santamaria Landa and Aitana Solan Domenech triumphed in the women’s doubles category.

The day began with an intense women’s doubles final where Ainize and Aitana battled back after losing the first set to defeat Japan’s Kotomi Ozawa and Spain’s Elisabeth Nogueras Lorenz 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

In the men's doubles final, Alsina and Edu dominated right from the start to overcome the French duo of Arthur Hugounenq and Thomas Seux 6-4, 7-5.

The FIP Promotion India Padel Open not only provided a platform for international padel players but also underscored the potential of the sport in India.

A fast-growing racket sport, padel combines elements of tennis and squash on an enclosed court smaller than a tennis court.

Padel is typically played in doubles with emphasis on teamwork, strategy and dynamic gameplay.

Results (all finals): Women's Doubles: Ainize Santamaria Landa/Aitana Solan Domenech (ESP) b Kotomi Ozawa (JPN)/Elisabeth Nogueras Lorenz (ESP) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles: Pol Alsina/Edu Altimires Ros (ESP) b Arthur Hugounenq/Thomas Seux (FRA) 6-4, 7-5. PTI TAP PDS PDS