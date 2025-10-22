Spanish midfielder Dani Ramirez joins Punjab FC ahead of Super Cup

Mohali, Oct 22 (PTI) Punjab FC have strengthened their side with the signing of Spanish attacking midfielder Dani Ramírez Fernandez ahead of the upcoming Super Cup beginning in Goa on Saturday.

He becomes the club's second overseas signing of the season after Samir Zeljkovic.

The 33-year-old has joined Punjab FC on a one-year contract on a free transfer.

Ramirez had last played for Manisa FK in Turkey's TFF First League.

Ramirez began his youth career with his hometown club CD Leganes before moving to Real Madrid, where he spent four seasons developing through the youth setup and featuring for Real Madrid C.

In 2014, he joined Valencia CF B, continuing his progression in Spain's competitive lower divisions.

Ramirez's journey also saw him represent Getafe CF and Internacional de Madrid before moving to Polish club Stomil Olsztyn SA.

He also played two seasons for ŁKS Łodz before signing with Lech Poznan, where he won the Ekstraklasa title in the 2021–22 season.

Ramirez also had a spell in Belgium with Zulte Waregem before returning to LKS Łodz.

Most recently, with Manisa FK in Turkey during the 2024–25 season, he made 34 appearances, contributing seven goals and four assists, showcasing his creativity and experience in midfield.

"Joining Punjab FC feels like the perfect next step. Having played in various leagues globally, I'm eager to use that experience to help the team achieve its goal," the midfielder stated in a release.