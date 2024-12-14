Spectators to get full refunds after rain plays spoilsport at Gabba

Brisbane: Spectators who left the Gabba frustrated on Saturday will have something to cheer about as they will receive full refunds from Cricket Australia (CA) after only 13.2 overs could be bowled on the opening day of the third Test.

Advertisment

The fans, who made it to the venue, will benefit due to a rule that entitles them to get a full refund for tickets when less than 15 overs are bowled during a day's play. This means CA was just 10 balls away from potentially saving itself more than Australian 1 million in refunds.

Cricket Australia said that 30,145 fans would receive full refunds since less than 15 overs were completed. The sport's governing body in the country has insurance to cover losses caused by bad weather.

Invited to bat by India, Australia ended the rain-marred day on 28 for no loss.

Advertisment

A steady drizzle had stopped play briefly in the sixth over before a second spell of heavy showers prevented further action on day one.

With the rain refusing to relent, play was finally called off at 4:15pm local time.

According to CA's ticketing policy, single-match ticket holders are eligible for a 100 per cent refund on their tickets for a full day of a Test match if 15 overs are not completed and also if there is no result.

Advertisment

The five-match series remains locked at 1-1, with India winning the first game in Perth by 295 runs before Australia fought back with a 10-wicket victory in Adelaide.