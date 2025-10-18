Speculation rife on Babar's comeback to T20 fold

Karachi, Oct 18 (PTI) Former all-format captain Babar Azam is being tipped to make a comeback to Pakistan T20 squad while speculations are rife about the PCB deciding to replace Muhammad Rizwan as the captain of the one-day side.

With a three match ODIs and three-match T20 series lined up against South Africa after the Test series ends on 24th October, the race is on in the social and mainstream media to promote senior players.

A reliable source close to the national selectors dismissed stories about Rizwan being replaced as ODI captain and said even if that happens there was no logic behind Shaheen replacing him.

"If anything it would be the national T20 skipper, Salman Ali Agha who will replace Rizwan as captain but even that doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon," the source said.

On the rumors about changes in the national T20 squad with next year's World Cup in mind he said the fact is discussions are still going on between the selectors and the team management with the advisors to the board Chairman also in the loop.

"There is a move to recall Babar to the shortest format but the truth is there is more resistance to this idea then acceptance," he added.

The source said head coach, Mike Hesson appeared to be confident and content that with a few tweaks in the national side he had the players to prepare a balanced strong squad for the World Cup.

He said there was an agreement that some players could be rested for the SA series so that the selectors could try out some new young players in the T20 squad just to try out new combinations.

"Any decision on Babar's recall will come after he plays in the Big Bash and the selectors get an idea whether he is prepared to reinvent himself in the format because he was sidelined not because he is not a good enough player but only he was not able to keep pace with the requirements of modern day T20 cricket," he added. PTI Corr AT AT AT