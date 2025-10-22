Spinners help Australia restrict England to 244/9

Indore, Oct 22 (PTI) Tammy Beaumont struck a patient 78 but Australia, led by the wily Alana King, put a up disciplined bowling effort to restrict England to 244 for nine in their Women's World Cup clash here on Wednesday.

King (1/20 in 10 overs) demonstrated why she remains one of the most skilful wrist spinners in the game, while left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux picked two wickets. Seamer Annabel Sutherland (3/60) bowled with control and accuracy to stifle the English batters.

While Beaumont's 78 off 105 balls gave England a rollicking start, Alice Capsey (38) and Charlie Dean (26) put up an important 61 run partnership at the fag end of the innings as England suffered yet another familiar collapse.

Invited to bat first, Beaumont set the tone early, flicking her very first delivery through square leg for four before lofting Kim Garth over mid-wicket for a majestic six. She then drove crisply through the covers, exuding composure and timing as she settled into her rhythm.

At the other end, Amy Jones (18) got going with three well-placed boundaries off Megan Schutt, punishing anything too full or wide.

Beaumont, looking increasingly confident, continued to target Garth, who struggled to find consistency, dispatching her for three more crisp boundaries in a single over.

She whipped the first delivery off her pads through mid-wicket, then added another in the same region to reach her first fifty of the ongoing tournament off 44 balls, looking every bit in control.

The openers added 55 for the first wicket, giving England a solid platform.

However, Sutherland's introduction into the attack brought immediate dividends for Australia as she produced a gem of a delivery to knock back Jones' off stump.

The dismissal halted England’s momentum just as they looked poised for a big partnership. Beaumont then briefly found support in skipper Heather Knight (20) as the pair added 35 runs for the second wicket.

Molineux broke the stand by trapping Knight, while King sent back Nat Sciver-Brunt cheaply, reducing England to a precarious position.

With pressure mounting, Sophia Dunkley (22) joined Beaumont, but the flow of boundaries dried up as King and Molineux operated in tandem, strangling the scoring rate with tight lines and clever variations.

Dunkley never looked settled, and the mounting pressure began to tell. Trying to shift gears, Beaumont attempted to break free with a few boundaries, but her aggressive intent eventually proved costly.

She mis-timed a slower delivery, lofting it straight to long-on, where Georgia Voll completed stunning catch close to the boundary rope.

Dunkley was stumped while Emma Lamb (7) failed to make any impact, perishing cheaply.

Capsey and Dean did hit a few lusty blows but were undone by the spinners.