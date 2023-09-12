Spinners rule roost as Sri Lanka bowl out India for 213

Colombo, Sep 12 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage (5/40) took a fifer as Sri Lanka bowled India out for a paltry 213 in a Super 4 match of the Asia Cup here on Tuesday.

The spin duo of Wellalage and Charith Asalanka (4/18) wreaked havoc in the middle overs to bundle out India in 49.1 overs after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat.

Rohit (53) top-scored for India.

There was a short interruption in the match when heavens opened up with just three overs remaining in India's innings.

But the rain stopped soon and the match restarted without deduction of any overs.

Brief Scores: India: 213 all out in 49.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 53; Dunith Wellalage 5/40, Charith Asalanka 4/18). PTI SSC SSC AT AT