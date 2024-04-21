Spinners star in Titans' three-wicket win

Mullanpur, Apr 21 (PTI) Gujarat Titans spinners did the star turn as last year's runners-up beat Punjab Kings by three wickets in a low-scoring affair to bring their IPL campaign back on track here on Sunday. The spin troika of left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmed (2/20), Rashid Khan (1/15) and Sai Kishore (4/33) bowled out Punjab for a paltry 142 in 20 overs.

Only opener Prabhsimran Singh (35 off 21 balls) made some useful runs for the home team.

In reply, Gujarat Titans did totter a bit in middle phase before winning in 19.1overs. Skipper Shubman Gill (35) and specialist finisher Rahul Tewatia (36 not out off 18 balls) were prominent scorers in a successful chase.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 142 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 35, Noor Ahmed 2/20, Rashid Khan 1/15, R Sai Kishore 4/33). Gujarat Titans 146/7 in 19.1 overs (Shubman Gill 35, Rahul Tewatia 36 not out). PTI KHS KHS BS BS