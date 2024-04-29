SpinXttreme beat Clippers to win Prime Table Tennis

Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) SpinXttreme emerged victorious over Clippers in a thrilling summit showdown to triumph in the Prime Table Tennis Season 2 here.

The final score read 6-5 in favour of SpinXttreme.

The final, held at the Olympic Sports Centre in Palava City, saw a riveting battle between the two powerhouse teams, showcasing the prowess of 56 elite athletes from eight formidable sides.

Both SpinXttreme and Clippers demonstrated their dominance in the semi-finals, with SpinXttreme overpowering Team Sensattions 6-2 and Clippers securing a convincing 6-1 victory against Team King Pong, setting the stage for an intense final clash.

Kicking off with a mixed doubles match featuring Siddhesh and Mansi from SpinXttreme against Zubin and Shruti from Clippers, SpinXttreme claimed an early lead by securing the first game 2-1 in the title clash.

The singles matches saw fierce competition, with Parth Magar of Clippers narrowly defeating Ishan Khandekar, while Naisha Rewaskar of SpinXttreme dominating Hritika Madhur to propel SpinXttreme to a 2-1 lead.

Clippers staged a strong comeback as Siddhant Deshpande beat Sharveya Samant to tye the contest at 2-2 and then taking the lead with Radhika Sakpal beating Sana D'souza.

In the Golden singles, a unique team event introduced by Prime Table Tennis where each set equals to 1 point, SpinXttreme won it 2-1 and levelled the overall set to 4 each.

In game 5 of the finals Siddhesh Pande of SpinXttreme defeated Zubin Taraporwala to give them a slender lead of 5-4 with just 2 games to go.

Shruti Amrute of Clippers held her nerves and defeated Manasi Chiplunkar to level the final score again at 5-5.

In the decider, Ashish Patankar of SpinXttreme defeated Onkar Jog comfortably to seal the issue in his team's favour. PTI AH AH KHS KHS