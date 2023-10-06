Sport Climbing at Asian Games: Bharath, Aman fail to make it to final in men's Boulder and Lead

Hangzhou, Oct 6 (PTI) Indian climbers Bharath Stephen Kamath Pereira and Aman Verma couldn't make it to the final of men's Boulder and Lead event, finishing 9th and 10th respectively in the semifinals at the Asian Games here on Friday.

While Bharath scored 43.9 and 16 in Boulder and Lead respectively for a total of 59.9 points, Aman too had 59.9 points with 23.9 and 36 coming in Boulder and Lead.

Japan's Sorato Anraku and Korea's Dohyun Lee claimed the gold and silver respectively, while China's Yufei Pan won the bronze medal. PTI ATK AM ATK AM AM