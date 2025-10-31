Sport has transformed into national movement under PM's leadership: Mandaviya

Panaji, Oct 31 (PTI) Sport in India has transformed into a national movement under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports was speaking at the opening ceremony of FIDE World Cup being held here from October 31 till November 27. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, state sports minister Ramesh Tawadkar and others were present on the occasion.

"The Union government's initiatives like Khelo India talks of a deep collaboration with the sports federations and it has ensured talent from the smallest village to the largest metro is finding place on the global stage. Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, sport in India has transformed into a national movement," Mandaviya said.

This is the new India that wins in the field and also excels in the battlefield of the mind, he said.

"For us, sport is not merely competition, it is culture and character. Hosting FIDE World Cup 2025 is not just historic for Goa or India but it is a proud milestone for the entire world of chess. India hosting FIDE World Cup after 23 years is a matter of immense honour," he added.

Since 2002, when the event was last held in India, the country's "grandmaster family" has grown to 88, Mandaviya pointed out.

"It is more than just a number. It is the journey that began on the land of chaturanga, the ancient birthplace of chess and has today positioned India as global chess powerhouse. It is a matter of great pride that three Indian players are competing here for the world games. When Indian players sit across the chess board, they carry faith and hope of 1.4 billion Indians," the Union minister said.

India is sending a clear message to the world that it is not only leading in the field of technology and defence but also in the field of sports, he said.

This transformation is a result of vision, commitment and collective efforts of countless players, coaches and administrators who believed that India has potential, Mandaviya said.

The event set to be begin on Saturday will see participation of 206 players from 80 countries. PTI RPS BNM