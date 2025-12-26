Sports an important part of culture and lifestyle in India since ancient times: Gujarat CM

Ahmedabad, Dec 26 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday inaugurated Kreeda Bharati's Akhil Bharatiya Adhiveshan (all India convention) at Ahmedabad and said sports have been an important part of culture and lifestyle in India since ancient times.

Kreeda Bharati is a sports organisation established in 1992 in Pune by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In his inaugural address, Patel said this national convention by Kreeda Bharati in the city will give a new direction to the sports sector, especially when Ahmedabad has been selected as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, said a state government release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised that development should take place in every sphere of life, with sports playing an important role in this process, Patel said.

"Guided by this vision, the PM initiated Khel Mahakumbh in Gujarat in 2010 to promote a strong sports culture when he was the chief minister. As a result of this initiative, interest for sports has increased even in the rural areas, and participation in the event has been rising steadily," said the CM.

The Khel Mahakumbh, which began in 2010 with the participation of 16 lakh people, recorded participation of 72 lakh people in its 2025 edition.

Moreover, owing to the success of the Khel Mahakumbh, around 16 talented players have gone on to represent the state and the country in national and international sports events, said the official release.

Referring to ancient scriptures, the Chief Minister said, "Sports have been an integral part of India's culture and lifestyle since ancient times, with classical texts emphasising physical training, skill development through the 64 arts, and competitive sporting traditions." While welcoming players, trainers, and volunteers from across the country to the fifth convention of Kreeda Bharati, the Chief Minister stated the organisation is contributing to nation-building through sports by preserving and promoting traditional games rooted in Indian culture.

Kreeda Bharati nurtures values of patriotism and plays a vital role in shaping not only athletes but also responsible future citizens, he said.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the state government remains committed to organising around five world-class sporting events in the coming times as part of the Olympic preparations," the CM said.