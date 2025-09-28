Sports culture created in India under PM Modi’s leadership: Gujarat CM

Ahmedabad, Sep 28 (PTI) A well-organised sports culture and sporting infrastructure have been developed in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Sunday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 11th Asian Aquatics Championship at the newly built Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in the Naranpura area of Ahmedabad.

Over 900 athletes from 29 countries are taking part in this event, an official release said, quoting the CM.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, a well-organised sports culture and sporting infrastructure have been created in the country,” Patel said.

“This championship will prove to be an important milestone in our journey towards a bigger dream of hosting 2030 Commonwealth Games and 2036 Olympics in India as envisioned by PM Modi,” he said.

It is a matter of pride that Gujarat has got the opportunity to host the water sports event, said the CM, adding that India’s sports landscape has been transformed in the last 10 years with PM Modi at the helm.

“Today, the best opportunities are available for young athletes. Under the guidance of the PM, a national sports policy is being formulated. A complete sports ecosystem is being created in the country from the rural level to the Olympics. As a result, sports talents in the country are getting a proper platform,” he said.

With recent sports events in the country, including the Hockey Asia Cup, Para Athletics World Championship, and Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, India is also ready to organise national and international competitions, Patel said.

The CM said India’s association with aquatics goes back a long way. From the 1948 London Olympics to the present day, India’s swimmers have represented the country in many international competitions, he said.

Remembering Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar, to whom the venue is dedicated, Patel called him a skilled swimmer. To escape from the clutches of the British, Veer Savarkar jumped from a boat with shackles on and crossed the sea to France, the release said, quoting the CM.

He said the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave is being built on 233 acres near Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in the Motera area of the city.

“A para athlete high-performance centre is also being built. This proves that the state government is committed to providing the best sports infrastructure to athletes,” said the CM.

Gujarat Minister of State for Sports, Harsh Sanghavi, said this is the first time this championship is being held in India. "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has successfully created a global sports eco-system," he said.