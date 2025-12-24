Sports given top priority in Himachal, 99 players got government jobs

Shimla, Dec 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said his government has accorded top priority to the promotion of sports in the state by strengthening infrastructure and enhancing incentives for sportspersons.

He said 99 players had been given government jobs since 2024 under the fixed three per cent sports quota.

In a statement, he said the state was making significant investments in modern sports facilities while offering improved prize money, higher diet allowances and assured employment opportunities to encourage youth to pursue sports professionally.

The Chief Minister said these initiatives were helping channelise the energy of youth in a positive direction, promoting fitness and steering them away from social evils.

He added that better incentives and career security were motivating talented players to take up sports as a full-time profession.

Sukhu said the present state government was promoting sports activities on a large scale basis, unlike the previous regime which had neglected the sector.

An amount of over Rs 3.2 crore was spent on youth and sports activities in 2024, while Rs 4 crore is being spent during the current financial year, he said and added that special emphasis was being laid on construction and maintenance of playgrounds and modern sports infrastructure across the state.

He informed that an indoor multipurpose sports complex was being constructed at Nadaun, (CM's home assembly constituency) over an area of about 9,735 square metres at an estimated cost of Rs 112.49 crore.

The complex will have a shooting range, swimming pool, gymnasium, multipurpose hall for wrestling, boxing and kabaddi, yoga hall, table tennis facilities, four badminton courts, volleyball and tennis courts, along with essential support facilities such as cafeteria, waiting lounge and office spaces, the statement added. PTI BPL HVA OZ SSC SSC