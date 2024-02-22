Sports infra worth Rs 3000 cr established under Khelo India: Anurag Thakur

Noida, Feb 22 (PTI) Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said that over 300 sporting infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,000 crore have been established under the Khelo India umbrella.

Thakur added that Khelo India and Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) had "revolutionised" the sports landscape in India.

The minister, while virtually addressing students of a private university in Greater Noida, also described how the Khelo India programme annually adds 1,000 new athletes, providing them with funding for training, accommodation, diet, and a monthly allowance.

"Over 300 sporting infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,000 crore have been established under the Khelo India umbrella," the minister was quoted as saying in a press statement.

"Even the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has transformed, providing athletes with foreign exposure, training, and world-class coaching apart from financial support to the tune of Rs 25,000-50,000 per month as out-of-pocket allowance," Thakur told students.

He urged students to register for Khelo India Talent Hunt on the 'My Bharat' portal.

"In the realm of academia, we often underscore the importance of knowledge and intellectual pursuits. However, it's equally imperative, if not more so, to recognise the invaluable life lessons that sports impart to our youth," he said.

"Today, the success of sportspersons such as Deepika Kumari in archery, PV Sindhu in badminton, (para athlete) Deepa Malik, boxer Mary Kom, sprinter Dutee Chand etc... there are many names that I can take, they all have inspired so many to look at sports as a career and adopt fitness as a way of life," he added.

Thakur also highlighted the Indian women's team's historic gold medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championship in Malaysia recently.

"They were the champions and last year (2022) we became the Thomas Cup champions. In the last 72 years, that's happened for the first time. At the World University Games in China this year, India won 26 medals. But if we look at the past, we haven't won 26 medals in total. That is how India has progressed in sports," he added. PTI KIS AM AM AM