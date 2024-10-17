Sports Minister discusses draft sports bill with stakeholders; emphasis on governance reforms

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Governance reforms, athlete welfare measures, and promotion of transparency in administration came up for deliberation as Sports Minister Manusukh Mandaviya chaired a consultation meeting with stakeholders on the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 here on Thursday.

Present in the meeting were Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P T Usha, representatives from National Sports Federations (NSFs), and National Sports Promotion Organisations (NSPOs).

"The Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 Bill is a milestone in our mission to build a robust and transparent sports governance structure in India that aligns with international standards, including the Olympic and Paralympic Charter. The active involvement of various stakeholders and public is crucial for shaping policies that reflect the aspirations of our sports community," Mandaviya said.

"By empowering athlete-centric federations, introducing the Safe Sports Policy, and establishing an Appellate Sports Tribunal, we are building a robust framework that not only elevates our athletes but also strengthens India's position on the global sports stage." The consultation saw active participation from representatives of various NSFs, NSPOs and IOA who shared their perspectives on the proposed reforms such as relaxation in the age and tenure cap for the administrators, athlete welfare measures, and transparency in administration.

"The discussions also focused on key issues such as safeguarding athletes' rights, streamlining the functioning of sports bodies, and enhancing India's global sports standing," a statement from the sports ministry said.

Mandaviya assured the stakeholders that their inputs would be carefully considered in refining the draft bill. The ministry statement, however, did not share the suggestions offered by the various stakeholders. PTI SSC PM SSC AT PM PM