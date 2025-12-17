Sports Minister felicitates Indian squash Team for maiden World Cup triumph

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday felicitated the historic World Cup-winning Indian squash team, and said the historic title is "great moment of pride" for the country's sports sector.

Mandaviya felicitated the mixed team comprising Joshna Chinappa, Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar and Anahat Singh, which scripted history in Chennai last Saturday by winning India's maiden squash World Cup title, improving on their previous best finish -- a bronze medal at the 2023 edition..

India registered a 3-0 victory over top-seeded Hong Kong in the final of the tournament, and became only the fourth nation to win the squash World Cup, joining an elite list featuring Australia, England and Egypt.

"It is a proud moment for Indian sport. India is doing so well in sports sector. One after another, we are creating milestones. Our women's cricket team also won the World Cup recently," he said.

"Our squash team winning the World Cup on our soil is a great moment of pride. The team also didn't lose a single match throughout the competition. I am happy that this evolution of the sports sector will keep bringing more laurels for the country," he added..

India's top squash players have also benefited from Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) support, which has played a crucial role in strengthening their preparation through sustained high-performance inputs, international exposure and expert guidance.

Youngster Anahat credited the crowd support for motivating them throughout the Chennai meet..

"I played at a World Cup for the first time ever alongside my seniors. It was a great learning experience and I thank the Chennai crowd for the continuous support," the 17-year-old said.

The team now looks forward to a major assignment coming in the form of Asian Games 2026 and ultimately 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where squash will make its debut.

Ahead of the Asian Games scheduled in Japan next year, Arjuna awardee Joshna remains hopeful.

"We had been preparing for a lot of months and the experience was great at the World Cup. It gives us a lot of confidence ahead of the Asiad in Japan. I personally hope to stay in the best of shape and qualify for the games," the 39-year-old said.