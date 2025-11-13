Sports Minister hears out I-League representatives; urges constructive dialogue

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Amid the ongoing crisis in Indian football, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met representatives of I-League teams here on Thursday to hear their grievances and urged for "constructive dialogue" between all the stakeholders to find a way forward.

The meeting featured seven representatives from among the 14 I-League clubs and was also attended by sports secretary and Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director General Hari Ranjan Rao and joint secretary Kunal.

"The minister gave a patient hearing to the I-League representatives and for the time being instructed SAI to step in and engage with the stakeholders. He wants a constructive dialogue between officials of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League," a well-placed source told PTI.

The I-League clubs had stayed away from a meeting called by the AIFF on Wednesday to find a way out of the crisis that has been triggered by the national body's failure to find a new commercial partner for the conduct of domestic leagues.

This was after Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and AIFF's partnership fell through.

The I-League clubs have demanded a common league partner to ensure that top tier ISL and the two divisions of the I League are managed by one body.

The hunt for a new commercial partner by the AIFF is being monitored by the Supreme Court, which approved a new constitution for the body in October.

The agreement between AIFF and FSDL was set to end in December this year but after the two failed to reach an agreement, the 2025–26 ISL season was put on hold.

Clubs like defending champions Mohun Bagan have halted their training.

Top India players like Sandesh Jhingan and Sunil Chhetri have urged the AIFF to end the deadlock as livelihood of hundreds of footballers, and support staff is hanging in balance.

The players, in a joint statement on Monday, said that their anger and frustration with the situation has turned into desperation.