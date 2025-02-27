Sports Minister launches special capacity building course to develop more home-grown coaches

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday launched a special capacity building course in collaboration with Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala for current and former elite sports persons in an effort to help India produce more home-grown coaches and officials.

The course has been designed and developed for athletes who are currently employed and serving in various central government or autonomous departments, organisations under central government or Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

The eligibility criteria for this course are participation or medal winner in Olympics, World Championships, Asian Games , Commonwealth Games.

The medal winners of Youth Olympics, Junior World Championship, World University Games, senior National Championship and National Games can enroll for the course.

The educational qualification required is minimum graduation or equivalent degree from any recognized university in India.

The course consists of four certification levels -– foundation, pre-intermediate, intermediate and advanced certificate.

"We are suffering from a crisis of coaches, referees and trainers, so to bridge that I am starting a special capacity building course and give them a six week course. If they pass this course, some will become coaches, some will become referees, and they can be utilized in different sport-related work," Mandaviya said in a meeting with reporters.

"The government is already paying them salary. I will send some abroad for further training. We are facing a crisis of good coaches. Coach is a guide as well as judge for an athlete. Coach has important role to play in an athlete's career." The course offers flexible learning options, allowing candidates to complete each level within two years while working.

The course will be made available in two modes -- hybrid (2 weeks online and 4 weeks offline) and fully offline.

It follows a credit-based system, whereby each certification level carries 10 cumulative credits, totalling 40 credits, which are equivalent to a diploma course.

The course has been designed focussing on areas like modern coaching, sports science, yogasana and leadership, and will equip the candidates to integrate with the sports ecosystem and enhance their professional skills.

The minister also said his ministry is in the process of making an annual calendar for approximately 15 games.

"I will make a calendar for the entire year, like Khelo India Summer Games, Khelo India Winter Games, Khelo India Snow Games, Khelo India Beach Games, Khelo India Northeast Games, Khelo India Tribal Games etc. These Games will be held in one location, for e.g. last year Beach Games were held in Diu and this time also it will be held there," Mandaviya said.

The minister also informed that his ministry will organise a brainstorming session in Hyderabad next month in order to strategise for 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"Keeping in mind 2028 Olympics and to strategise for it, we will organise three-day Chintan Baithak (brainstorming session) in Hyderabad from March 7 to 9. The meeting will be attended by sports ministers and sports secretaries of states, IOA members, experts," Mandaviya said. PTI SSC SSC ATK