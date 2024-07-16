Sports minister Mandaviya has assured government support on four areas: AIFF

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday said that Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has assured government support "within policy" on the national body's request on four areas.

The AIFF said the assurance was given by Mandaviya when federation president Kalyan Chaubey, acting Secretary General M Satyanarayan and treasurer Kipa Ajay met him on Monday.

"Firstly, AIFF wishes to utilise all FIFA international match windows throughout the year for both men and women. Secondly, support for the head coach of both the senior men's and women's teams. Thirdly, the preparation camp and support for the 2026 Asian Games for men's and women's football teams. Lastly, support for a specialised goalkeeper academy," the AIFF said in a release.

"Dr. Mandaviya assured that the government will try to provide all the necessary support within their policy," it added.

“Yesterday, we had a good hour-long meeting with the honourable Sports Minister. He emphasised that football is a popular sport and has a huge role to play. Our president thanked him for the help he and ministry are providing to Indian football," Satyanarayan said in the release.

On Sunday, Mandaviya inaugurated the Blue Cubs Development Centre for Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Football Academy in Srinagar. PTI PDS PDS BS BS