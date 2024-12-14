Sports minister Mandaviya set to launch ‘Fit India Cycling Tuesdays’ on Dec 17

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will flag off the ‘Fit India Cycling Tuesdays’ initiative on December 17 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here The ‘Fit India Cycling Tuesdays’ initiative will spread to over 100 venues across India on December 17, with simultaneous events happening across the Sports Authority of India regional centres.

The initiative will be continued in the form of cycling events taking place every Tuesday across the nation following the launch.

Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor also threw his weight behind the initiative on his social media platforms to encourage nationwide participation in the upcoming cycling event.

"Get fit, go green! Join Fit India Cycling Tuesdays starting December 17th and be part of a nationwide movement that's good for you and even better for the planet. Let's ride together for fitness, for India, and for a cleaner tomorrow. Main toh shuru kar raha hoon, aap kab join karenge? Register now on the Fit India Portal and let's cycle to keep ourselves and the environment fit!" ' Kapoor posted on his social media handles.

In response on 'X', sports minister wrote: “Great to see you also supporting the Fit India movement! Let's unite and take part in this inspiring national initiative.

"Ride not just for your fitness but for the well-being of our nation and our planet. Together, lets embrace harness the power of cycling for a healthier and sustainable future.” CWG gold medallist boxer Nitu Ghanghas also shared an Instagram post, emphasising the event's potential to combat pollution and create a brighter future.

Fit India champion Manas Saha and kettlebell sports athlete Anshu Taravath have also voiced their support, highlighting the dual benefits of fitness and environmental sustainability.